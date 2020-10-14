Florida AD Scott Stricklin addresses postponement, possible origin of spread

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin spoke on Wednesday about the increase of positive COVID-19 tests within the Gator football program, which has led to the postponement of Saturday’s matchup with LSU. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Stricklin confirms that 18 scholarship players and three walk-ons have tested positive this week. Earlier on Wednesday, head coach Dan Mullen disclosed that two assistant coaches have also tested positive for the virus.

Stricklin believes that last weekend’s road trip to Texas A&M had something to do with how quickly the virus spread through the team. He also urges players to be more diligent with spotting mild symptoms. Stricklin says all of the players who tested positive are asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms.

