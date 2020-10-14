Florida Gators' game against LSU has been postponed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators' game against the LSU Tigers scheduled for Saturday has now been postponed.

A source tells TV20 the decision came a day after TV20 reported 19 Florida football players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin suspended all team activities, while they evaluated the information on Wednesday.

Stricklin is set to speak to the media at 2 p.m.

