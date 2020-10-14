Forest too much for Buchholz in district tourney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Forest Wildcats improved to 13-0 overall with a four-set win over Buchholz in Tuesday’s elimination match in the Class 6A-District 5 semifinals, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21. Forest moves on to face Gainesville in Thursday’s district title match.

Only district champions and runners-up earn spots in the state regional playoff round this year.

In other district tournament action, Newberry took down Williston in four sets to reach the Class 1A District 7 finals against Trenton. Grace Oelrich led the Panthers with 18 kills.

In Class 1A District 5, Lafayette took out Taylor, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16. The Hornets will battle Hilliard on Thursday.

In Class 1A District 6, it will be Bell meeting Union County for the title. The Bulldogs swept Branford, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15.

And, in Class 4A District 2, Santa Fe took down Suwannee, 25-10, 25-5, 25-10. The Raiders will take on Marianna for the district crown.

