Gainesville commissioner calls for the University of Florida to act following Gator football COVID-19 cases

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Commissioner David Arreola wants the University of Florida to have no fans at future Gator games after football players tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Florida UAA announced five new positive cases and the university suspended team activities indefinitely. TV20 has confirmed 19 players have tested positive.

In the past, Arreola has pushed for UF to take more precautions against coronavirus in their athletics programs. He is recommending the university not hold games with fans.

Arreola said he wants to see the gators be successful and be safe, but officials should be more strict with the activities student-athletes engage in off the field.

“My hope is that the university prioritizes everyone that it’s responsible for. Money can be remade, classes can be redone, football seasons can be replayed but lasting damage to people’s health and even death, you can’t undo that,” said Arreola.

Alachua County officials have also responded to the positive cases on the football team. In a Facebook post, the county put blame on students engaging in “dangerous behavior.”

