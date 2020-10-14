In Case You Missed It: Oct. 13
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 13th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Gainesville day care worker arrested for abusing a one-year-old
- Newberry plans to file lawsuit against Alachua County over proposed Charter Amendment
- University of Florida springs toward expanding in-person classes for spring semester
- President Donald Trump announces visit to Ocala
- Lake City Police Department, Ford unveil new vehicle COVID-19 safety precaution software
- Fitness group hosts Paint the Park Pink event to raise money for breast cancer support group
- Sewage water used to detect COVID-19 at the University of Florida
- Ocala Civic Theatre hosts Halloween event Twilight Tales
- GPD arrest man for attempting to shoot roommate
- New bridge to open in Ocala, new construction will cause detours
- Investigators are trying to identify a burglar that left a nasty surprise at a Putnam County school
- Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest burglar who left I.D. at scene of crime
National Headlines:
- McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan
- Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks
- FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
- Biden addresses idea of high court packing: ‘I’m not a fan’
- Holiday shopping gets early start with October Prime Day
- ‘Absolute beast’: Teenage fishermen catch 1,000-pound tuna
- Retiree checks to rise 1.3% in 2021 amid coronavirus fallout
- Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
- Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that are key to victory
