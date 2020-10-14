Advertisement

LCPD discusses interior cabin heating software in police cars

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department partnered with an automaker company to provide officers with a new COVID-19 safety precaution.

With the help of Ford motor company and the Ohio State University, the Lake City Police Department will now provide interior cabin heating software to its cars.

Before the heating system, the department was using a chemical to spray inside of the cars since mid-March.

“The heating system covers the entire vehicle and not just the rigid surface in the back to include all the little nooks and crannies and the air vents and everything like that,” said Sgt. Mike Lee, a LCPD spokesperson. “We have a responsibility to the next person after that person to make sure we are not transmitting from one to the next.”

The heating system costs $100 per car and 35 cars have the heating system currently.

The system heats the vehicle to more than 133 degrees for 15 minutes destroying viruses inside.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parent expresses concerns over Alachua Digital Academy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
If you are concerned your kid is struggling in school, the first thing you should do is reach out to the teacher.

News

President Trump set to visit Ocala on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
President Trump is set to deliver remarks during a Make America Great Again Rally at the Ocala International Airport on Friday.

Sports

Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Maddy Sapp (Bell)

Updated: 2 hours ago
This week's Scholar Athlete of the week is Bell volleyball player Maddy Sapp.

Local

First transgender woman to run for Florida State Senate dies from cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Economic Club of Florida attends exclusive Trump livestream

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

House Speaker Questions COVID Death Toll

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Economic Club of Florida attends exclusive Trump livestream

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The President did a live stream Q&A from the Rose Garden after speaking on what he’s done for the economy during his first term.

News

House Speaker Questions COVID Death Toll

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
15,595 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

News

First transgender woman to run for Florida State Senate dies from cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Melina Rayna Barratt, running as a Democrat, was the first transgender woman to run as a candidate of a major party for State Senate.

Local

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo welcomes more babies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Staff and zookeepers at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo are excited to announce some new additions.