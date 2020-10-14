LCPD discusses interior cabin heating software in police cars

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department partnered with an automaker company to provide officers with a new COVID-19 safety precaution.

With the help of Ford motor company and the Ohio State University, the Lake City Police Department will now provide interior cabin heating software to its cars.

Before the heating system, the department was using a chemical to spray inside of the cars since mid-March.

“The heating system covers the entire vehicle and not just the rigid surface in the back to include all the little nooks and crannies and the air vents and everything like that,” said Sgt. Mike Lee, a LCPD spokesperson. “We have a responsibility to the next person after that person to make sure we are not transmitting from one to the next.”

The heating system costs $100 per car and 35 cars have the heating system currently.

The system heats the vehicle to more than 133 degrees for 15 minutes destroying viruses inside.

