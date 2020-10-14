Advertisement

Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Maddy Sapp (Bell)

This week's TV20's Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the week is Bell volleyball player Maddy Sapp.
This week's TV20's Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the week is Bell volleyball player Maddy Sapp.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Bell volleyball middle blocker Maddy Sapp definitely sets up blocks on the court and when it comes to setting up time blocks to study.

The senior is also on the softball team and carries a 4.2 weighted GPA and as a dual enrolled student at florida gateway college. School is something that always comes first for her.

“On buses I study then in class, I have a good memory you’d say the hard part is keeping up with my work. I do 4-5 assignments per day" Sapp said.

“For several years she’s been fantastic she’s a kid who can go over blocks, her biggest game she had 30 kills against Newberry, fantastic student and leader on the court” Bell head volleyball coach Drew Barry said.

At Bell, Sapp has made a state championship game appearance in 2018. In her bulldog career she’s had 692 kills and 207 total blocks.

The senior loves volleyball’s quickness and the team bonding that comes with it

“I like that it’s a fast pace game. I like not having to sit around. It’s organized chaos. I’ve played a lot of sports with these girls before. Whenever I came in it wasn’t like I didn’t know anybody it was really welcoming to play another sport with them.”

Sapp is actually set to graduate this fall from Florida Gateway College. She hopes to eventually transfer and finish at UF. Maddy also hopes to pursue a future career in dermatology.

“Im still going graduate with my class I love these guys, graduating with them is gonna be a good memory. Biomedical science is what I want to major in, I want to be a dermatologist. They get to be close with patients and check up on them and I think its a well balanced job.”

