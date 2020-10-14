Ocala Breeders Sales to hold final day of sales for 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final sale on this year’s Ocala Breeders Sales calendar, delayed by the pandemic, is now underway.

A little more than one hundred horses were sold in the first of the October sale of selected yearlings and two-year-olds and horses of racing age.

A filly sired by “Not This Time” out of midnight magic set the pace, selling for $225,000. A total of eight horses sold for six figures.

The final day of the sale begins Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

