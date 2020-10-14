Advertisement

“Our students deserve better”: Teachers voice concerns about online learning

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Online learning may provide some opportunities for families struggling with health issues, but some teachers say they are having some trouble transitioning between in person learning to digital.

Belleview Middle School Teacher, Terry Kinder, recently posted an emotional video voicing her concerns with online learning.

“It’s not working,” said Kinder. “Our kids deserve better, we deserve better.”

Other teachers like Belleview Middle’s Cheryl Lindstrom agree that issues with technology, standardized testing, and trying to get students to focus are taking a toll.

“Parents made a choice to keep their kids home and I honor that, I appreciate it, at the same time we need to make sure that those children are being able to engage in their learning,” said Lindstrom. “We do have a lot of students that are struggling, that are failing we have a lot of students that aren’t engaging in the in the school you know when their classwork is presented to them online we’re reaching out we’re emailing were calling so we are trying to make that happen.”

With the end of the first nine weeks approaching on October 21st, change may not be too far away.

The Marion County School Board is expecting an increase in students returning back to brick and mortar learning.

“The students came to us where they left in March and we can get them to where they need to be but it’s gonna take time and it’s gonna take grace on everybody’s parts,” said Lindstrom.

Teachers like Lindstrom and Kinder are doing their part to see change by joining the school boards technology task force or having after school sessions. They say the school board is doing a great job of listening to their concerns and trying to ease the stress on students and teachers.

MCPS Director of Public Relations, Kevin Christian, said they’re working to fix these issues and will continue to prepare for testing.

“Teaching is never an easy job, in a perfect world, but certainly in a COVID world it’s that much more demanding, that much more challenging and we are thrilled to have people as part of the solution,” said Christian. “As of right now, the federal government and the state government have both told us that standardized testing will happen this year so that is the plan that we are proceeding with moving forward.”

According to Christian, some of those changes MCPS is working towards are staggering assignment due dates and offering in-person testing options.

