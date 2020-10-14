Advertisement

President Trump set to visit Ocala on Friday

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - President Donald Trump is ready to return to north central Florida.

He held his first campaign rally in Sanford since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday, and he will be back Friday for a rally at the Ocala International Airport.

President Trump is set to deliver remarks during a Make America Great Again Rally at the airport.

Aviation company, Sheltair is leasing their property to host the visit. Ocala City Officials say that starting Wednesday, parts of the airport will be closed off because of security measures.

It’s something that many people are looking forward to. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said it will be an event he will attend.

“The state of Florida is an important state in the campaign. North central Florida is a great location for him to campaign in and I’m sure he has a lot of supporters in this area, so we’re excited to have him,” Guinn said.

But there others in Marion County who are not happy to see him touch down in Ocala, saying they’re concerned this could increase COVID-19 cases.

“I would like for him not to come to Ocala because I do not want him to spread COVID all over this county. We have enough COVID-19 in this county without him coming and having another super spreader event in this county,” Chair of the Marion County Democratic Party, LaVonda McCandless said.

But if residents do decide to attend the rally, the Marion County Health Department wants visitors to remain safe.

“As with any event, we recommend that residents follow basic precautions to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. This means staying home if you feel sick, practicing social distancing and wearing a cloth face covering/mask when unable to practice social distancing,” Public Information Officer with the Florida Department of Health in Marion County, Christy Jergens said, “If you are someone who is vulnerable to COVID-19, it’s recommended to take additional precautions, such as avoiding large gatherings.”

The event is set to start at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m. Those who would like to attend can register online.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parent expresses concerns over Alachua Digital Academy

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
If you are concerned your kid is struggling in school, the first thing you should do is reach out to the teacher.

News

Economic Club of Florida attends exclusive Trump livestream

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

House Speaker Questions COVID Death Toll

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Economic Club of Florida attends exclusive Trump livestream

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The President did a live stream Q&A from the Rose Garden after speaking on what he’s done for the economy during his first term.

Latest News

News

House Speaker Questions COVID Death Toll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
15,595 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

News

First transgender woman to run for Florida State Senate dies from cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Melina Rayna Barratt, running as a Democrat, was the first transgender woman to run as a candidate of a major party for State Senate.

Local

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo welcomes more babies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Staff and zookeepers at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo are excited to announce some new additions.

News

Pumpkin bomb found behind Starke Tractor Supply

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Police are investigating a pumpkin bomb found behind the Tractor Supply in Starke.

News

Alachua County Republicans host 18th Annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

UPDATE: Florida Gators' game against LSU postponed to Dec. 12

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Florida Gators' game against the LSU Tigers scheduled for Saturday has now been postponed.