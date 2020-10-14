President Trump set to visit Ocala on Friday

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - President Donald Trump is ready to return to north central Florida.

He held his first campaign rally in Sanford since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday, and he will be back Friday for a rally at the Ocala International Airport.

President Trump is set to deliver remarks during a Make America Great Again Rally at the airport.

Aviation company, Sheltair is leasing their property to host the visit. Ocala City Officials say that starting Wednesday, parts of the airport will be closed off because of security measures.

It’s something that many people are looking forward to. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said it will be an event he will attend.

“The state of Florida is an important state in the campaign. North central Florida is a great location for him to campaign in and I’m sure he has a lot of supporters in this area, so we’re excited to have him,” Guinn said.

But there others in Marion County who are not happy to see him touch down in Ocala, saying they’re concerned this could increase COVID-19 cases.

“I would like for him not to come to Ocala because I do not want him to spread COVID all over this county. We have enough COVID-19 in this county without him coming and having another super spreader event in this county,” Chair of the Marion County Democratic Party, LaVonda McCandless said.

But if residents do decide to attend the rally, the Marion County Health Department wants visitors to remain safe.

“As with any event, we recommend that residents follow basic precautions to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. This means staying home if you feel sick, practicing social distancing and wearing a cloth face covering/mask when unable to practice social distancing,” Public Information Officer with the Florida Department of Health in Marion County, Christy Jergens said, “If you are someone who is vulnerable to COVID-19, it’s recommended to take additional precautions, such as avoiding large gatherings.”

The event is set to start at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m. Those who would like to attend can register online.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.