Pumpkin bomb found behind Starke Tractor Supply

Pumpkin Explosive Found in Starke
Pumpkin Explosive Found in Starke(Starke Police Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - No, this isn’t from an Ironman/Spider-Man team-up. But it does sound like Green Goblin is involved.

Police are investigating a pumpkin bomb found behind the Tractor Supply in Starke.

Starke police say the pumpkin is filled with about 2lbs. of explosive material and is sitting beneath power lines.

The Alachua Bomb Squad has been called. Starke Fire Rescue, Bradford County Fire, and Bradford County Rescue are assisting.

This ongoing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Posted by Starke Police Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

