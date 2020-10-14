Pumpkin bomb found behind Starke Tractor Supply

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - No, this isn’t from an Ironman/Spider-Man team-up. But it does sound like Green Goblin is involved.

Police are investigating a pumpkin bomb found behind the Tractor Supply in Starke.

Starke police say the pumpkin is filled with about 2lbs. of explosive material and is sitting beneath power lines.

The Alachua Bomb Squad has been called. Starke Fire Rescue, Bradford County Fire, and Bradford County Rescue are assisting.

This ongoing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

We are currently out with approximately two pounds of an explosive material located behind the Tractor Supply. The... Posted by Starke Police Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.