Investigators are trying to identify a burglar that left a nasty surprise at a Putnam County school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nature called and now it is investigators' duty to get to the bottom of it.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to identify a man they say relieved himself on a school campus. Deputies say on Saturday a man rode his bike onto the grounds of Q. I. Roberts Jr-Sr High School. Once there he relieved himself over a school drain. Afterward, he entered the school’s cafeteria and stole some drinks.

The man is facing a third-degree felony charge of unarmed burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.

