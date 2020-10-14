Advertisement

Investigators are trying to identify a burglar that left a nasty surprise at a Putnam County school

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nature called and now it is investigators' duty to get to the bottom of it.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to identify a man they say relieved himself on a school campus. Deputies say on Saturday a man rode his bike onto the grounds of Q. I. Roberts Jr-Sr High School. Once there he relieved himself over a school drain. Afterward, he entered the school’s cafeteria and stole some drinks.

The man is facing a third-degree felony charge of unarmed burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville commissioner calls for the University of Florida to act following Gator football COVID-19 cases

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Commissioner David Arreola wants the University of Florida to have no fans at future Gator games after football players tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest burglar who left I.D. at scene of crime

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two burglars after one left his I.D. at the scene of a crime.

News

University of Florida updates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida released an updated version of their UF Health Screen, Test & Protect Dashboard.

News

UF pushes in person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

University of Florida springs toward expanding in-person classes for spring semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
UF administrators are working toward increasing the amount of in-person classes for the upcoming Spring semester.

News

Newberry plans to file lawsuit against Alachua County over proposed Charter Amendment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Newberry plans to file a lawsuit against Alachua County over their proposed Growth Management Charter Amendment

News

Hail Mary lawsuit challenges Amendment 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The incoming Republican Speaker of the House and a powerful Democratic State Senator are asking the Florida Supreme Court to remove Amendment 3 from the November ballot.

News

2020 is a record year for gun sales

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
More than 1.1 million background checks have been conducted since the start of 2020. With two an half months left to go in the year, it’s already smashed the previous record set in 2016.

News

Breast Cancer Awareness: What happens and what questions should you ask after a diagnosis?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
We at TV20 have teamed up with experts at North Florida Regional Medical Center to find out what they recommend patients do if they are diagnosed with breast cancer.

News

North Florida Regional Medical Center adds 78 new hospital beds to its facility

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The 90 million dollar expansion will provide 78 beds for a new Orthopedic Unit, a Postpartum and Antepartum Care Unit, an Intensive Care Unit, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on three new floors.