Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo welcomes more babies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Staff and zookeepers at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo are excited to announce some new additions.
Otter parents Chitra and Duncan, whose first-borns were recently named, were quick to add to their growing family.
The happy parents introduced three newborn pups to zoo staff in July.
Older siblings Mai, Ashe, Yuki, and Chisana are helping move their new siblings around. Chitra and Duncan have already started swimming lessons.
In August, zookeepers were introduced to the white-handed gibbon Cajun’s baby.
Cajun has been happy to show off her blonde bundle of joy, whether relaxing in the sun with baby on her belly or climbing with baby holding on.
