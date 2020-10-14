Advertisement

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo welcomes more babies

Otter Family
Otter Family(Santa Fe Teaching Zoo)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Staff and zookeepers at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo are excited to announce some new additions.

Otter parents Chitra and Duncan, whose first-borns were recently named, were quick to add to their growing family.

The happy parents introduced three newborn pups to zoo staff in July.

Otter Baby 1
Otter Baby 1(Santa Fe Teaching Zoo)

Older siblings Mai, Ashe, Yuki, and Chisana are helping move their new siblings around. Chitra and Duncan have already started swimming lessons.

In August, zookeepers were introduced to the white-handed gibbon Cajun’s baby.

Cajun has been happy to show off her blonde bundle of joy, whether relaxing in the sun with baby on her belly or climbing with baby holding on.

Gibbon and Baby
Gibbon and Baby(Santa Fe Teaching Zoo)

