Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille to host meet and greet

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille in Celebration Pointe will be hosting a meet and greet at Hotel Indigo.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former football coach at the University of Florida will be bringing a winning attitude to the restaurant game.

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille in Celebration Pointe will be hosting a meet and greet at Hotel Indigo located 5020 SW 30th Ln in Gainesville on Wednesday, October 14 at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who attend will learn about the job opportunities of the restaurant.

“We want the very best for this restaurant here,” said Steve Spurrier, former UF football head coach. “We think it’s going to be a wonderful addition to the Gainesville area.”

The restaurant is looking to hire about 300 people next year.

Spurrier said his management team plans on interviewing more than 3,000 people at the meet and greet.

“We’re looking for servers, bartenders, waiters, waitresses, and so forth,” Spurrier said. “People with restaurant experience to fill our needs. We’re not hiring right now but we’ll be hiring in January and February of 2021.”

The restaurant is planning on opening in March.

To schedule an appointment for the meet and greet, fill out an application to the link below or visit SpurriersDraft.com.

Spurriers Job Fair

Think of this as an initial sit down with our leadership team. A talent assessment to help us make hiring decisions this spring when the restaurant opens. Here's what else you need to know: Time slot sign ups are required. No walk-ins allowed. Do not show up more than 5 minutes before your scheduled time.

