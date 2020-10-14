University of Florida updates COVID-19 dashboard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida released an updated version of their UF Health Screen, Test & Protect Dashboard.

The change is a more visual display that they say not only streamlines daily updates but provides results that are designed to be easier to understand. Students, faculty, and staff are also now able to complete a weekly COVID-19 screening questionnaire and request a COVID-19 test regardless of any symptoms.

