Winn-Dixie announces plans for new Gainesville store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Winn-Dixie is announcing details on their plan to open a new store in Gainesville after the Lucky’s grocery store closed.

The NW 23rd Avenue location is set to open on November 11th. The company is in the process of renovating the store to add new features.

Customers will immediately notice expanded varieties of signature items, including fresh and dried peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms and a unique assortment of tropical fruits and berries throughout the new farm-fresh produce departments; as well as specialty cheeses, convenient take-and-bake pizzas, fresh sushi and other grab-and-go meal options in the deli departments. The full-service meat departments will feature 12 flavors of fresh-made specialty sausages and Certified Angus Beef® cuts which are carefully inspected for marbling, maturity, sizing, quality and tenderness to meet 10 exacting standards that are more selective than USDA choice and prime beef.

Other amenities include new seafood departments with a variety of fresh, locally caught selections including Florida Keys lobster, Florida stone crab and shrimp. Fresh bakery selections will include a variety of artisan-baked breads, delicious pastries and desserts. Customers can also enjoy a wide range of specialty food selections for various dietary preferences throughout the new stores, including an expanded offering of organic, natural and gluten-free options.

Also. a WD’s Taproom will be added to the store. From there local beers, subs, wings, pizza, and more will be offered.

