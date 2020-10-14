YMCA hosts Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, Virtual Costume Contest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida YMCA is changing up their events this year to make Halloween spooky, fun, and safe.

The annual YMCA Trunk or Treat is now a drive-thru.

Roll up on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of a non-perishable food item for the YMCA’s Thanksgiving meal boxes.

The Trunk of Treat committee will also be narrowing down submissions to this year’s Virtual Halloween Costume Contest.

Submit pictures of you or your family in spooky, sparkly, fanged, or fantastical costumes via direct message to the North Central Florida YMCA Instagram account, @ncfymca, from Oct. 19th - 23rd.

The three finalists will be put up for a vote for their Instagram followers to choose a winner.

The winning costume prize is a three-month Y Family Membership.

