Advertisement

YMCA hosts Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, Virtual Costume Contest

YMCA Trunk or Treat
YMCA Trunk or Treat(YMCA)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida YMCA is changing up their events this year to make Halloween spooky, fun, and safe.

The annual YMCA Trunk or Treat is now a drive-thru.

Roll up on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of a non-perishable food item for the YMCA’s Thanksgiving meal boxes.

The Trunk of Treat committee will also be narrowing down submissions to this year’s Virtual Halloween Costume Contest.

Submit pictures of you or your family in spooky, sparkly, fanged, or fantastical costumes via direct message to the North Central Florida YMCA Instagram account, @ncfymca, from Oct. 19th - 23rd.

The three finalists will be put up for a vote for their Instagram followers to choose a winner.

The winning costume prize is a three-month Y Family Membership.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Republicans host 18th Annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Florida Gators' game against LSU has been postponed

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Florida Gators' game against the LSU Tigers scheduled for Saturday has now been postponed.

News

Florida Gators awaiting next round of test results, two assistants test positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
After a COVID-19 outbreak on the Florida Gators football team that saw 19 players test positive on Tuesday, the team is now waiting on results of a new round of testing from Wednesday morning before making a decision about the LSU game on Saturday.

News

Alachua County Republicans host 18th Annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
An annual event to raise money for the Republican Party is taking place Thursday night in Alachua County.

Latest News

News

“Our students deserve better”: Teachers voice concerns about online learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Online learning may provide some opportunities for families struggling with health issues, but some teachers say they are having some trouble transitioning between in person learning to digital.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Marion County Pets: Cheezit, Boyfriend, Buttons, and Pippa

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 13

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 13th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 13

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Winn-Dixie announces plans for new Gainesville store

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Winn-Dixie is announcing details on their plan to open a new store in Gainesville after the Lucky’s grocery store closed.