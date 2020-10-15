Adorable, adoptable pets in Alachua Co.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Alachua Co. looking for their new loving homes.

Spooks is an eight-week-old little kitty who just can’t wait for Halloween. This black cat could make a great companion for a friendly witch out there.

Milk is an 11-week-old cat who they think would be a perfect addition to any home.

Maggie is a seven-ish year old girl. According to the shelter, she’s a rat terrier or Jack Russell terrier but whatever her breed she’s looking for a nice, calm family to love.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesday’s through Saturday’s from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

If you want to come meet a new friend, and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and Puppy adoptions $40. Cats and kittens $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older, and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

