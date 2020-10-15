Advertisement

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

A lot of assumptions were made
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows circulating air on airplanes is unlikely to spread coronavirus.

The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

But the study did come with several caveats.

First, it used a mannequin wearing a surgical mask to simulate a coughing passenger and assumed all passengers were masked and facing forward.

On actual flights, passengers often move their heads and move about the aisles, bathrooms and other places where they could encounter the virus.

The study also did not simulate what would happen if a passenger coughed or breathed directly onto someone else.

Researchers say testing also did not include substantial movement throughout the plane or in the airport, lounge or jetway, where air exchange rates and human interactions will vary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden square off, in a way, in dueling town halls

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

National

Twitter reports major outage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.

National

C-SPAN suspends Scully after he admits to lie about hack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.

Latest News

National

Black man’s family views graphic video of in-custody death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The video, which police have refused to release publicly, only added to persistent questions about Ronald Greene’s death, such as why State Police initially blamed it on a car crash and why they waited more than a year to discipline one of the responding officers.

News

Columbia County Report: General election ballots can be up to 3-4 pages long

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Learn what's happening in Columbia County in this weeks Columbia County report.

News

Appleton Museum of Art re-opens to the public after being closed for several months due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

YouTube follows Twitter and Facebook with QAnon crackdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Google-owned video platform said Thursday it will now prohibit material targeting a person or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify violence.

News

Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage in Louisiana and local Salvation Army branches are helping during the clean-up process

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage that left a lot of people without power and some without a home. Now, the clean-up is underway for the people of Louisiana and the Salvation Army has deployed several local officers to help with disaster relief.

National

Graham talks about re-election fight against Harrison

Updated: 3 hours ago