Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury True Bill indicts four men

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four men were indicted by the Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury on Thursday.

According to State Attorney Bill Cervone’s office, the Grand Jury return a True Bill indicting defendants in two separate murder cases in Gainesville.

Demetrius Hardy was indicted for first degree murder for Kayla Jackson’s death and attempted murder to two other people on March 7 in downtown Gainesville.

Hardy will remain in custody with no bond.

In another case, Daronte Williams-Vinson, Anthony Byrd, and Ricky Nubin were also indicted for the first degree murder for killing Ontario M. Goode in a home invasion robbery in Southeast Gainesville on St. Patrick’s Day.

Williams-Vinson told police he shot the victim. He also told investigators that he committed the home invasion for $90 after other suspects paid him, so he could make his probation payment.

All bond was revoked in this case. All three defendants remain in custody.

All four defendants will now be arraigned and will face trial at a later date.

