Advertisement

Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury True Bill indicts four men

According to State Attorney Bill Cervone’s office, the Grand Jury return a True Bill indicting defendants in two separate murder cases in Gainesville.
According to State Attorney Bill Cervone’s office, the Grand Jury return a True Bill indicting defendants in two separate murder cases in Gainesville.(Source: Gray News)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four men were indicted by the Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury on Thursday.

According to State Attorney Bill Cervone’s office, the Grand Jury return a True Bill indicting defendants in two separate murder cases in Gainesville.

Demetrius Hardy was indicted for first degree murder for Kayla Jackson’s death and attempted murder to two other people on March 7 in downtown Gainesville.

Hardy will remain in custody with no bond.

In another case, Daronte Williams-Vinson, Anthony Byrd, and Ricky Nubin were also indicted for the first degree murder for killing Ontario M. Goode in a home invasion robbery in Southeast Gainesville on St. Patrick’s Day.

Williams-Vinson told police he shot the victim. He also told investigators that he committed the home invasion for $90 after other suspects paid him, so he could make his probation payment.

All bond was revoked in this case. All three defendants remain in custody.

All four defendants will now be arraigned and will face trial at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democrats Outpacing Republicans in Vote By Mail

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Democrats have returned more than one million mail ballots ahead of the General Election, outperforming Republicans by more than 400,000.

News

Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage in Louisiana and local Salvation Army branches are helping during the clean-up process

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage that left a lot of people without power and some without a home. Now, the clean-up is underway for the people of Louisiana and the Salvation Army has deployed several local officers to help with disaster relief.

News

Trump super fans ready for Friday’s Make America Great Again Rally

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Appleton Museum of Art re-opens to the public after being closed for several months due to COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday the Appleton Museum of Art officially opened it’s doors back to the public.

Latest News

News

Trump super fans ready for Friday’s Make America Great Again Rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Make America Great Again Rally scheduled for Friday in Ocala is already drawing supporters of President Trump from across the country and state, but one of these supporters stands out from the rest.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Buchholz band director placed on administrative leave

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Buchholz band director Shawn Barat has been placed on administrative leave pending results of an Alachua County Sheriff’s office investigation.

News

Deadline to complete 2020 census Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Thursday is the last day to complete the census. This comes after the Supreme Court approved the Trump Administration’s request to end the census count early from the original October 31 deadline.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 14

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The stories you missed from Oct. 14