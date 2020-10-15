Advertisement

Another suspect charged in alleged Michigan gov. kidnapping plot

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Another person has been charged in what authorities have described as a scheme to storm Michigan’s Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A spokesman for state Attorney General Dana Nessel told The Associated Press on Thursday that an additional person has been charged but provided no further details.

Seven men purportedly linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts.

Federal charges have also been filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: moments ago

News

Buchholz band director placed on administrative leave

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Buchholz band director Shawn Barat has been placed on administrative leave pending results of an Alachua County Sheriff’s office investigation.

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

National

‘We called her Nessie’: Giant lizard captured in Kansas lake

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KCTV Staff
A community in Kansas recently played host to a somewhat unwelcome visitor: a large, non-native lizard that took up residence in a lake.

National Politics

LIVE: Senate Judiciary sets vote on Barrett, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

Latest News

National

Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tumult in the industry remains, it was announced last week that performances would be shut down until at least May 30.

National Politics

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

Coronavirus

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

National

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons shut down their facilities Thursday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests for players or staff, according to multiple reports.

National Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.