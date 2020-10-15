Advertisement

Appleton Museum of Art re-opens to the public after being closed for several months due to COVID-19

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday the Appleton Museum of Art officially opened it's doors back to the public.
By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday the Appleton Museum of Art officially opened it’s doors back to the public.  

The museum has been closed since the pandemic started in March.   Since then, museum staff have implemented different safety measures for visitors, including setting up different floor decals and sanitation stations.  

“We’ve been best practicing and also that has re-enforced how we presented artworks in the gallery so everything has a little bit more room that helps the artwork have a different viewing engagement with visitors but also safety is implied by how we’ve laid out the gallery,” Director of the Appleton Museum of Art, Jason Steuber said.

 And it hasn’t been time wasted. In addition to several renovation changes, museum staff have also been able to focus on bringing more art to life.

  One of these new exhibits is called “The Art of Adventure” Serigraphs by Clayton Pond.

  “As a young man he traveled all over the country and he started to notice that people has leisure time activity and were really part of groups to do them , so there were skiing groups or hang-gliding groups or what have you and so he really thought that was interesting and wanted to create a series based on that so it’s called the ‘Leisure Time Obsession’ Series. He’s obviously very vibrant, it’s a lot of fun, he has very interesting angles, so it’s a fun vibrant show,” Curator of Exhibitions at the Appleton Museum of Art, Patricia Tomlinson said.

One of the other exhibits museum staff are excited to show visitors is the “Mid-Century Tourism on the Silver River” exhibit which features photographs by Bruce Mozert of both Silver Springs and the segregated part of the park Paradise Park and the history of tourism in Marion County.

Museum Educator Hollis Mutch said that this exhibit has been several years in the making and the process was delayed due to COVID-19.

“We just got these photos developed and printed and framed prior to COVID and had always been planing on having a Bruce Mozert show,” Mutch said.

But this display comes at an interesting time, “I think it’s one of those things where I think sometimes it’s something we try to avoid talking about and that in and of itself might cause problems so it’s important to give the historical significance of this and this time period of what was going on in the African American community,” Mutch added.

 The museum will be open weekly Thursdays to Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

The Artspace and classrooms and will remain closed until further notice.

 Visitors will be required to wear masks and visitor occupancy will also be monitored.

