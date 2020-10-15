Buchholz band director placed on administrative leave

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz band director Shawn Barat has been placed on administrative leave pending results of an Alachua County Sheriff’s office investigation.

“Not much more information is available at this time,” said Sgt. Frank Kinsey. “We are working in conjunction with the School Board to investigate an allegation pertaining to band director, Mr. Shawn Barat. This is an open and ongoing investigation and we will provide an update once all the facts have been reviewed."

Barat was escorted off campus on Wednesday. He has been the Buchholz’s band director since spring 2015.

