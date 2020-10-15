Columbia County Report: General election ballots can be up to 3-4 pages long

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County voters can officially vote early starting next week. And local elections official say voters need to do their homework before they vote. That’s because the ballot during this general election cycle can be up to 3-4 pages long. In addition to having several local, state and national races, voters will vote on retaining judges, constitutional amendments and county and city charter amendments. Elections officials are afraid mail in ballot voters and those casting a ballot in person will not fill out the entire ballot.

Columbia County Supervisor of Elections, Liz Horne says, “Everything they vote on will count that they send back in. It just throws our count off because we’re counting 3 pages to every ballot you know. And so that throws us off a little bit with our count but everything they vote on will still count.”

Horne encourages voters to pick up a sample ballot at the elections office to read over prior to voting to be prepared. Voters can cast an early in person vote at the Supervisors office in Lake City and at the satellite office in Ft. White.

Columbia County and the City of Lake City are pooling funds to renovate the headquarters of a longstanding community institution. The Columbia County Women’s Club was founded in 1938, operating out of members' homes until the current building was dedicated in 1970. The clubhouse rehab project has a budget of $86,500 and will include new flooring and fixtures, electrical upgrades, and new heating and cooling systems. Members are excited to get back to hosting their annual community events, including an Easter Egg Hunt and Back-to-School Bash for local school children.

Eddie Mae Walker, the President of Columbia County Women’s Club says, “I just invite the community to come back when we have our renovation celebration reopening. When COVID is over, we hope and pray that our community know and understand that we are here. We support our community, and we want our community to support us.”

The renovation is expected to be completed in the coming months, and club members hope to be back in the space this December.

