Deadline to complete 2020 census Thursday

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday is the last day to complete the census. This comes after the Supreme Court approved the Trump administration’s request to end the census count early from the original October 31 deadline.

Those who fill out the census aren’t just helping determine the number of congressional seats given to Florida, but the funding allocated to schools, health care, and community infrastructure and more.

Now with less time to complete the census, Strategic Initiative Manager Sean McLendon, said communities that most need federal assistance are going to be under represented.

“We were very happy to hear about the census was going to be pushed to the 31st because it means that those hard to count communities and those communities that most need the federal assistance to bring home our tax dollars would’ve been better represented,” McLendon said. “Now time is not on our side.”

According to McLendon, Alachua County’s self response rate is at 66.1% compared to 2010′s response rate of around 62.2%.

“The average value of someone’s response to the census is around $960 a year so over a ten-year period that’s close to 10 thousand dollars,” McLendon said. “That’s a huge benefit to our schools, healthcare system, communities infrastructure.”

After Thursday, the census data collected will be analyzed. Then, a final report will be delivered to Congress and the President on December 31st.

The deadline to fill out your census online is midnight. You can also do so over the phone or send in your paper responses as long as they are postmarked by Thursday.

