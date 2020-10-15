Deputies identify man who died in Marion County plane crash

ORANGE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sherriff’s Deputies have identified the man who died in a plane crash Wednesday night in the Ocala Nation Forest

According to deputies, 65-year-old John Toole Jr. died when his plane went down in a remote part of Orange Springs.

Toole was the only person on board.

Deputies believe he was trying to land on a nearby private air-strip, but the National Transportation Board is investigating the cause.

