Driver killed in SUV crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to identify a driver killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday in Marion County.

Troopers say an SUV was on County Road 475A when the driver crossed the center lane and collided with another SUV head-on. The driver died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the oncoming vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

