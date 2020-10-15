Advertisement

Extensive road work to begin in Levy Co.

Road work to begin in Levy Co.
Road work to begin in Levy Co.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:54 AM EDT
Levy Co., Fla. (WCJB) -Drivers in Levy Co. can expect delays along Alt. U.S. Hwy 27 for the remainder of the year and into 2021.

The Florida Department of Transportation is set to begin a resurfacing project on the road starting Thursday.

The project costs $5.8 million and will take place between CR-124 in Chiefland and SR-24 in Bronson.

Work will include resurfacing, milling of the road, drainage improvements, bridge join repairs and traffic monitoring capabilities.

According to FDOT, at least one lane will be open in each direction at all times during construction.

For traffic updates, follow FDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

