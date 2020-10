MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal plane crash near Citra.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials tell TV20 the plane went down on Tuesday night in the Ocala National Forest.

The pilot has yet to be identified.

NTSB investigators are not yet on the scene of the crash.

NTSB investigating the Oct. 13, 2020, crash of an Aero Commander 100 airplane in Citra, FL. NTSB is not traveling to the scene at this time. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.