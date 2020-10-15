Advertisement

Food drive in Lake City moved to 3 pm

The giveaway begins at 3 pm instead of 11:30 am.
The giveaway begins at 3 pm instead of 11:30 am.(file)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A weekly food giveaway in Columbia Co. is being a moved a few hours back Thursday.

The Lake City Church of Christ weekly food giveaway will begin at 3 pm instead of 11:30 am. This is due to food trucks not being able to get to the church by the originally scheduled time. The giveaway will last until 5 pm.

Lines will begin at the softball field parking lots. If you have any questions, contact 386-752-6010.

