Former Gator coach Steve Spurrier hosts meet and greet for new restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A meet and greet was held Wednesday for prospective employees of Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille set to open in March of 2021 at Celebration Pointe.

The event was held at Hotel Indigo, giving people the opportunity to interview with management and even meet restaurant owner and former Gator head football coach Steve Spurrier himself.

“It was a great interview I was very confident. I wasn’t going to be shaken at all but then in the middle of my interview Steve Spurrier walked in," said event attendee Filip Ptak. “Such a legendary figure threw me off, but I got a picture with the coach afterward.”

The restaurant is looking to hire employees including servers and those with restaurant experience. Spurrier said he wants team players above all else.

“I’ve always thought attitude enthusiasm is the first thing that you look for in an employee," said Spurrier. “Wanting to be part of the team is something that is a necessity.”

Spurrier said his management team plans on interviewing 3,000 people in January.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.