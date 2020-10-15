GPD arrests man for arson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was caught setting fires behind a food store in Gainesville.

Gainesville police arrested Issac Peterson Jr., 33, for arson and possession of a controlled substance on Thursday.

Police extinguished a fire he made behind the Food Max store located at 1304 E University Ave.

When he was arrested, officers found crack cocaine in his pocket.

“Typically what the pattern has been, he’s been asked to leave the premises, refuses to leave the premises, go outside and then start the fire,” said GPD spokesperson Graham Glover. “Typically in response and in defiance to trespassing on the location.”

GPD is investigating if Peterson is involved with six other fires in the area.

“I don’t like it when our citizens are doing these types of activities but also want to ensure that he’s getting the adequate help to address any sort of concerns or needs that he might have that might be causing him to do these things,” Glover said. on Thursday.

