Hispanic Heritage Month: The Cintrón family

By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Opening a new restaurant during the pandemic may sound like a risky idea. The Cintrón family said it was the perfect time.

“We are actually living that American Dream," said Executive Chef and co-owner Hector Cintrón. "They always say in Puerto Rico— if you work hard for something and you’re passionate about something— something good is going to happen.”

For the Cintrón family who came to Florida from Puerto Rico, that ‘something good’ was starting their own restaurant—a dream Hector has had for years. He met his wife, Veronica, 20 years ago while they were studying at Santa Fe in Gainesville and the rest is history.

“We moved to West Palm Beach, I went to culinary school there," said Hector.

From there, he began working with some of the best chefs in the state. When COVID hit, he was let go— which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“When I lost my job is actually when we started thinking ‘this is the time to do it.’ So, we as a family, came together ... my sister joined us and became a co-owner with us. With the support of our family we were able to make this happen."

Hector’s sister, Wanda, and her husband Francisco moved from Puerto Rico in 2014. Both working in the pharmeceutical field, they said the idea came as a surprise.

“Originally when we spoke about it at the beginning, I was like are you joking? Is this for real?," Wanda said. "My parents were a little worried, with both of us, about ‘putting all our eggs in the same basket.’ But you know what? I said we have nothing to lose. Let’s try it and if not, we continue and stand up again.”

Now the four of them own Cintrón in Gainesville, a Caribbean style restaurant that opened in September.

“It makes us feel super proud … us not being from here but being able to support the community. It’s part of our culture … working hard and working together," Wanda said.

Such aspects of the Hispanic culture are those of which Hector knows well.

“We want to make everyone feel comfortable … we are always here to help. That is part of our culture," he said. “That is our heritage and we will never stop doing that. All that work … all those sleepless nights ... all those nights that I wasn’t with my family ... seeing this come to life is very rewarding."

They’re here to help and to grow.

“Our plan is to continue our vision and dream. God willing, other ideas come along and if we could open a new restaurant or new concept … we do that.”

From living through it himself, Hector has some advice for other Hispanic Americans wanting to live their own American Dream.

“Follow your dream and keep moving forward. Don’t let anyone hold you back. If you believe in it, you can do it.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

