Advertisement

Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage in Louisiana and local Salvation Army branches are helping during the clean-up process

Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage that left a lot of people without power and some without a home. Now, the clean-up is underway for the people of Louisiana and the Salvation Army has deployed several local officers to help with disaster relief.
Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage that left a lot of people without power and some without a home. Now, the clean-up is underway for the people of Louisiana and the Salvation Army has deployed several local officers to help with disaster relief.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Salvation Army offices from outside Louisiana are assisting their partners and neighbors in the clean-up process after Hurricane Delta hit the state. Major Hank Harwell of the Gainesville Salvation Army got the call last week, hit the road on Saturday, and arrived on Sunday.

“We are ready to serve as soon as we arrive.

The offices in Louisiana are receiving help from more than 30 Salvation Army locations.

“Their personnel is pretty well maxed out, tapped out,” said Major Harwell.

They are also working with local partners on the ground.

“We have relationships with the Baptist Church. They bring their kitchens in and bring their volunteers.”

When the Salvation Army deploys its canteens they go prepared. Their goal is to hand out between 1,000 and 1,500 meals over three days.

“We go to where the need is.”

Major Harwell said during a pandemic and a hurricane the Salvation Army is there to serve.

“Going around and providing meals to people who are without power or other means of being able to take care of themselves with their meals.”

He said people in Louisiana are resourceful and resilient. Major Harwell believes they could be on the ground helping with recovery for up to 14 days.

“In a disaster, human needs are amplified.”

To find out more information about how you can help the local Salvation Army offices, click on the links below.

Salvation Army of Gainesville
Salvation Army of Ocala

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democrats Outpacing Republicans in Vote By Mail

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Democrats have returned more than one million mail ballots ahead of the General Election, outperforming Republicans by more than 400,000.

News

Trump super fans ready for Friday’s Make America Great Again Rally

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Appleton Museum of Art re-opens to the public after being closed for several months due to COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday the Appleton Museum of Art officially opened it’s doors back to the public.

News

Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury True Bill indicts four men

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to State Attorney Bill Cervone’s office, the Grand Jury return a True Bill indicting defendants in two separate murder cases in Gainesville.

Latest News

News

Trump super fans ready for Friday’s Make America Great Again Rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Make America Great Again Rally scheduled for Friday in Ocala is already drawing supporters of President Trump from across the country and state, but one of these supporters stands out from the rest.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Buchholz band director placed on administrative leave

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Buchholz band director Shawn Barat has been placed on administrative leave pending results of an Alachua County Sheriff’s office investigation.

News

Deadline to complete 2020 census Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Thursday is the last day to complete the census. This comes after the Supreme Court approved the Trump Administration’s request to end the census count early from the original October 31 deadline.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 14

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The stories you missed from Oct. 14