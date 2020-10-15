Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage in Louisiana and local Salvation Army branches are helping during the clean-up process

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Salvation Army offices from outside Louisiana are assisting their partners and neighbors in the clean-up process after Hurricane Delta hit the state. Major Hank Harwell of the Gainesville Salvation Army got the call last week, hit the road on Saturday, and arrived on Sunday.

“We are ready to serve as soon as we arrive.

The offices in Louisiana are receiving help from more than 30 Salvation Army locations.

“Their personnel is pretty well maxed out, tapped out,” said Major Harwell.

They are also working with local partners on the ground.

“We have relationships with the Baptist Church. They bring their kitchens in and bring their volunteers.”

When the Salvation Army deploys its canteens they go prepared. Their goal is to hand out between 1,000 and 1,500 meals over three days.

“We go to where the need is.”

Major Harwell said during a pandemic and a hurricane the Salvation Army is there to serve.

“Going around and providing meals to people who are without power or other means of being able to take care of themselves with their meals.”

He said people in Louisiana are resourceful and resilient. Major Harwell believes they could be on the ground helping with recovery for up to 14 days.

“In a disaster, human needs are amplified.”

