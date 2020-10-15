In Case You Missed It: Oct. 14
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 14th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- First transgender woman to run for Florida State Senate dies from cancer
- UPDATE: Florida Gators' game against LSU postponed to Dec. 12
- Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo welcomes more babies
- Pumpkin bomb found behind Starke Tractor Supply
- Economic Club of Florida attends exclusive Trump livestream
- Alachua County Republicans host 18th Annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue
- YMCA hosts Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, Virtual Costume Contest
- “Our students deserve better”: Teachers voice concerns about online learning
National Headlines:
- Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus
- Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane
- Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns
- First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative
- Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California
- Cottonelle recalls wipes after reports of irritation, minor infection
- St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty
