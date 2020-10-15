Advertisement

Multiple drug take back events happening across NCFL

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 24 is national “Drug Take Back Day” and a pair of North-Central Florida counties will be setting up locations ofr people to drop off their unused prescription drugs.

In Gainesville, North Florida Regional Medical Center is hosting a ‘Crush the Crisis" event at it’s location on W. Newberry Rd.

People can drop off tablet capsules and patches anonymously from 10 am to 2 pm.

Liquids, needles and syringes will not be accepted.

The event is part of the DEA’s national drug take back day.

In Levy Co., the sheriff’s office is holding a take back drugs event with multiple drop off locations across the county.

Locations include the Inglis town hall, Chiefland Walmart, the sheriff’s office as well as at the Chiefland, Cedar Key, and Williston police departments.

The drop offs will happen from 10 am to 2 pm

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Virtual career fair taking place for NCFL residents

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The fair begins at 10 am

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 14

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The stories you missed from Oct. 14

Local

Food drive in Lake City moved to 3 pm

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The giveaway typically began at 11:30 am

Local

Extensive road work to begin in Levy Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Delays will last until Spring 2021

Latest News

Local

Ocala deemed top-10 place to retire nationally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The "Horse Capital of the World" made the list due to its historic downtown and horse country.

Local

Second day of Ocala Breeders Sales fall show sale sees strong numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The highest selling colt went for $115,000.

News

Fatal plane crash near Citra is under investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A fatal plane crash occurred Tuesday night near Citra.

News

Driver killed in SUV crash in Marion County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A driver was killed in a SUV crash in Marion County on Wednesday afternoon.

News

Former Gator coach Steve Spurrier hosts meet and greet for new restaurant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A meet and greet was held Wednesday for prospective employees of Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille set to open in March of 2021.

Local

ICYMI Oct. 14

Updated: 6 hours ago