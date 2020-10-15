Multiple drug take back events happening across NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 24 is national “Drug Take Back Day” and a pair of North-Central Florida counties will be setting up locations ofr people to drop off their unused prescription drugs.

In Gainesville, North Florida Regional Medical Center is hosting a ‘Crush the Crisis" event at it’s location on W. Newberry Rd.

People can drop off tablet capsules and patches anonymously from 10 am to 2 pm.

Liquids, needles and syringes will not be accepted.

The event is part of the DEA’s national drug take back day.

In Levy Co., the sheriff’s office is holding a take back drugs event with multiple drop off locations across the county.

Locations include the Inglis town hall, Chiefland Walmart, the sheriff’s office as well as at the Chiefland, Cedar Key, and Williston police departments.

The drop offs will happen from 10 am to 2 pm

