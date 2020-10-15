Advertisement

Ocala deemed top-10 place to retire nationally

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - People thinking about retiring probably have considered Ocala as a place to relocate to.

According to a new survey released by U.S. News and World Report, Ocala is the sixth best place in the United States to retire.

The survey cited the expansive horse country and vibrant, historic downtown setting as to why Ocala is ranked so high.

Sarasota was ranked as the top place to retire nationally.

Criteria such as health care affordability, housing market, and taxes on retirees, among other things, were used to determine a destinations ranking.

