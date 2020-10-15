Second day of Ocala Breeders Sales fall show sale sees strong numbers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Breeders Sales enjoyed a strong day of sales Wednesday on the second day of their fall sale.

Two-hundred and sixth yearlings were sold on day two, nearly matching the total day two sales of 2019.

A colt sired by “Danzing Candy” out of “Bosserette” was the highest priced horse, auctioning off for over $115,000.

Overall, total sales were slightly down from a year ago, but the average selling price remained roughly the same.

The next sale will be their “Winter Mixed” sale, which begins in late January.

