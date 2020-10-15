Advertisement

Touching Hearts at Home to host fundraiser to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People can dine in on Thursday at Texas Roadhouse to support a good cause.

Touching Hearts at Home will be hosting a fundraiser called Round-Up at the Roadhouse on Oct.15 at Texas Roadhouse located at 3984 SW 43rd ST. in Gainesville from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Once you purchase a meal, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of the entire bill to the Alzheimer’s Association when you mention “Touching Hearts at Home.”

Christina Ramos, a community care advocate for Touching Hearts at Home, said her grandmother was diagnosed with dementia 12 years ago and she played a big role in the career field she is in.

“It was a huge learning experience to our family,” Ramos said. “It was not easy by any means which is why my parents started Touching Hearts at Home. It’s all about the spirit of trying to find an end to Alzheimer’s. Also, try and support other seniors and families who are dealing with the negative effects of this awful disease.”

The carry-out option for the fundraiser are for guests who purchase a pre-paid ticket will receive a boxed meal (lunch or dinner) available for pick up at the Texas Roadhouse located on Archer Rd.

Guests who pre-purchase a meal ticket via the secure GoFundMe.com link (https://gf.me/u/yz4uyt) will be able to pick up their meals carry-out from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The dine-in option are for guests will be at the Texas Roadhouse located at 3984 SW 43rd St. in Gainesville from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The fundraiser is two days before the Gainesville walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

