Trump super fans ready for Friday’s Make America Great Again Rally

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Make America Great Again Rally scheduled for Friday in Ocala is already drawing supporters of President Trump from across the country and state, but one of these supporters stands out from the rest.

Since 2016, Gene Huber has traveled across the country attending as many Trump rallies as he can - this will be his 22nd rally - and it’s gotten him quit a bit of attention.

“That’s where it first started when he was a candidate, then my next one was in December or so when he was President-Elect and then the third rally was February 18th, 2017 with the ‘Hug of the American people’ and it has continued on from that point,” Huber said.

At that rally in 2017 he experienced something that most don’t.

“President Trump saw me doing interviews on Air Force One, he landed, 30 minutes into the rally he recognized me in the front row, he pointed me out and said come here, that’s what he did and I jumped on stage and I ran up and hugged our president,” Huber said.

TV20 also spoke to the second person ‘in line’, Ryan Naylor, who joined Huber Thursday.

“It’s just truly amazing, the movement the moment that’s happening right now in this country with Donald Trump and the rest of the conservative grounds, it’s just truly amazing to be a part of this situation, be here early, be here with Gene, second in line, it’s a fantastic feeling to be here,” Naylor said.

The event at the Ocala International Airport will be on Friday at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 1.

