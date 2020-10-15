Virtual career fair taking place for NCFL residents

NORTH-CENTRAL, Fla. (WCJB) -Some people in North-Central Florida are getting the chance to take part in a virtual career fair.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is hosting a manufacturing and logistics career fair on Thursday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

People interested in can register at the link here.

The fair is free with several companies in need of employees immediately. Companies participating include AutoZone Distribution Center, Cardinal Glass, Chariot Eagle, Cheney Brothers, Conimar Group, Custom Window Systems, E-One and R+L Global Logistics.

October is National Manufacturing Month and there are over 357,000 people in Florida employed in the manufacturing industry.

