Advertisement

Virtual career fair taking place for NCFL residents

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH-CENTRAL, Fla. (WCJB) -Some people in North-Central Florida are getting the chance to take part in a virtual career fair.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is hosting a manufacturing and logistics career fair on Thursday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

People interested in can register at the link here.

The fair is free with several companies in need of employees immediately. Companies participating include AutoZone Distribution Center, Cardinal Glass, Chariot Eagle, Cheney Brothers, Conimar Group, Custom Window Systems, E-One and R+L Global Logistics.

October is National Manufacturing Month and there are over 357,000 people in Florida employed in the manufacturing industry.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: moments ago

Local

Pets up for adoption in Alachua Co.

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Local

Adorable, adoptable pets in Alachua Co.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Pets up for adoption in Alachua Co.

Local

Our weekly chat with Wind-FM

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lisa and Mike catch up with Wind-FM

Local

Food drive in Lake City moved to 3 pm

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

Virtual career fair taking place for NCFL residents

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Extensive road work to begin in Levy Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 14

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The stories you missed from Oct. 14

Local

Food drive in Lake City moved to 3 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The giveaway typically began at 11:30 am

Local

Extensive road work to begin in Levy Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Delays will last until Spring 2021