18th annual Black Tie Blue Jeans event kicked off in Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The 18th annual Black Tie Blue Jeans event hosted by the Alachua County Republicans kicked off Thursday in the City of Alachua.

This year attendees were required to wear masks and hand sanitizer was readily available.

The event was meant to fundraise money for Trump’s presidential campaign ahead of election day. The private event was held at Legacy Park and featured Larry Elder, a conservative radio talk show host, as a keynote speaker.

At the event Larry Elder said, “We’re talking about the election, we’re talking about the most vital election of my lifetime. And it’s the last few days as you well know and the polls don’t look good but the polls didn’t look good in 2016 so I’m here to hopefully encourage people to get out and vote and more importantly bring someone else who might otherwise not vote and get out and vote for Trump.”

The four-hour event was also streamed online.

