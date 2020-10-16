Advertisement

6th Annual “Shoot with the Sheriff” helps local charities and gives one area sheriff bragging rights

By Dylan Lyons and Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith faced office against three other sheriff’s in the 6th Annual “Shoot with the Sheriff” event at the Bradford Sportsmen’s Farm. The challengers were reining champ Union County Sheriff Brad Whitehead, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter, and Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman. However, Sheriff Smith didn’t have home field advantage and lost to Sheriff Whitehead in the first round.

“I got to do something to catch up with that Sheriff Whitehead.”

Then people had the opportunity to go out shooting with their team.

“We like to do things to support our community and that is what this is really about. They get to come out it’s a fun day of shooting, shooting the clays. They go from station to station you see a lot of competitiveness out there,” said Sheriff Smith.

The sheriff’s office donates all of the proceeds raised at the even to a good cause including athletic events for young ladies.

“Every dime that we raise goes towards local causes and charities such as our local 4-H.”

Despite making changes the sheriff said they had a great turnout at this years event with 21 teams totaling roughly 84 participants.

“We’ve had to reschedule this thing in the time that we have it. It’s been a great day, it’s been a great turnout. We’ve grown over the years and it continues to grow, it has become more completive amongst us sheriffs.”

After Sheriff Smith lost to Sheriff Whitehead in the first round Sheriff Blackman knocked out Sheriff Hunter. The returning champ from Union County Sheriff Whitehead ultimately walked away with the victory. Sheriff Smith has a plan for next year.

“I had my eyes dilated yesterday, I’m trying to use that excuse as long as I can. I might need a little practice.”

The Clay Pigeons are biodegradable so once they hit the ground they can stay without hurting the environment.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elections officials say not enough time to purge felons from voter rolls

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida’s Division of Elections is telling Election Supervisors it will begin identifying registered voters who are ineligible to vote, but their removal from the rolls isn’t likely before election day.

News

MCPS: 17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After two weeks of seeing an increase of cases, Marion County Public Schools saw a drop of new COVID-19 positive cases.

News

Gainesville juvenile arrested for attempted homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville police arrested a juvenile in connection with another incident of gun violence in the city.

News

Joe Biden campaign makes a stop in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Democrats in Marion County are coming out to support their candidate on Friday night.

Latest News

News

Playgrounds set to reopen in Gainesville after COVID-19 pandemic shut them down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In conjunction with Florida’s Phase III reopening, the City of Gainesville announced that several of its playgrounds will reopen on Friday,

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for October 16, 2020

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Halloween festivities happening this weekend in NCFL

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Halloween may look different this year due to the pandemic, but if you’re looking to pumpkin spice things up this weekend, there are a few events happening here in North Central Florida.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Update: Lawsuit filed to stop President Trump’s MAGA rally at the Ocala International Airport denied

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday to try to stop the 'Make America Great Again’ campaign rally in Ocala for President Trump.