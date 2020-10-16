Alachua County Public Schools to giveaway 40 school busses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School District is set to giveaway 40 school busses to organizations around the county.

The school district recently purchased a new fleet of school busses, and rather than auction off their older models, the district has opted to offer them to the community. The giveaway is open to non-profits, churches and governmental entities around Alachua County.

“We just thought that with this refresh and with the 40 busses that we’re going to have available, providing them to the community organizations that serve Alachua County was just a much better way to go,” said Jackie Johnson, spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools.

Johnson also praised the new busses that the school district purchased, touting a number of new and improved features.

“The new busses are going to be much cheaper to run. They get better gas mileage, they need a lot less maintenance, they are fully covered which is something that we didn’t have before. Also in the time of COVID, they have a much more efficient ventilation system so that’s another advantage.”

Organizations are encouraged to apply on the school district’s website. The deadline to submit an application is next Wednesday, October 21 at 11:59 p.m. and a random drawing will be used to select the winners.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.