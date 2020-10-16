Bridge in Ocala reopens Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bridge in Ocala reopened Friday.

FDOT officials said work is being completed to create a new traffic pattern on NE 36th Ave.

This will allow the new bridge crossing over the CSX rail line to open Friday.

The new bridge separates train traffic from road traffic.

The second phase of work on two intersections will begin and create new detours.

