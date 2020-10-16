Dozens attend UF IFAS Extension Alachua County groundbreaking ceremony

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and county leaders celebrated a monumental occasion for agriculture.

Dozens attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the UF IFAS Extension Alachua County Headquarters in Newberry located at 22712 W Newberry Rd.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it,” said Jordan Marlowe, mayor of Newberry. “We couldn’t be more excited for the future and that’s really what this is for us. This is just the beginning. I know that for a lot of people it may feel like we’ve come to an end but for the city of Newberry this is just the beginning.”

Some of the speakers at the event were Alachua County manager Michele Lieberman, State Representative Chuck Clemons, UF IFAS Vice President Dr. Scott Angle, and UF IFAS Alachua County Extension Director Dr. Cynthia Sanders.

The mission of the headquarters is to provide scientifically based human, agricultural and natural resource knowledge that citizens can use in making informed decisions.

“They’re going to have a state-of-the-art facility for the extension office, for the youth fair, for the 4-H and with the master gardeners.” said former Alachua County commissioner Lee Pinkoson. “They’ll have a really nice place as well.”

The building will be used to house six extension faculty agents, three county staff, and one 4-h program assistant.

There will be an auditorium and it will be used for cooking classes, 4-H classes, demonstrations, nutrition classes, and other programs.

The estimated completion of construction is next year in the fall.

