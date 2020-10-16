Advertisement

Dozens attend UF IFAS Extension Alachua County groundbreaking ceremony

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and county leaders celebrated a monumental occasion for agriculture.

Dozens attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the UF IFAS Extension Alachua County Headquarters in Newberry located at 22712 W Newberry Rd.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it,” said Jordan Marlowe, mayor of Newberry. “We couldn’t be more excited for the future and that’s really what this is for us. This is just the beginning. I know that for a lot of people it may feel like we’ve come to an end but for the city of Newberry this is just the beginning.”

Some of the speakers at the event were Alachua County manager Michele Lieberman, State Representative Chuck Clemons, UF IFAS Vice President Dr. Scott Angle, and UF IFAS Alachua County Extension Director Dr. Cynthia Sanders.

The mission of the headquarters is to provide scientifically based human, agricultural and natural resource knowledge that citizens can use in making informed decisions.

“They’re going to have a state-of-the-art facility for the extension office, for the youth fair, for the 4-H and with the master gardeners.” said former Alachua County commissioner Lee Pinkoson. “They’ll have a really nice place as well.”

The building will be used to house six extension faculty agents, three county staff, and one 4-h program assistant.

There will be an auditorium and it will be used for cooking classes, 4-H classes, demonstrations, nutrition classes, and other programs.

The estimated completion of construction is next year in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

GPD arrests man for arson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville police arrested Issac Peterson Jr., 33, for arson and possession of a controlled substance.

Local

Hispanic Heritage Month: The Cintrón family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The Cintrón family is living their American Dream a month after opening their restaurant in Gainesville.

News

Columbia County Report: General election ballots can be up to 3-4 pages long

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Learn what's happening in Columbia County in this weeks Columbia County report.

News

Appleton Museum of Art re-opens to the public after being closed for several months due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage in Louisiana and local Salvation Army branches are helping during the clean-up process

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage that left a lot of people without power and some without a home. Now, the clean-up is underway for the people of Louisiana and the Salvation Army has deployed several local officers to help with disaster relief.

News

Democrats Outpacing Republicans in Vote By Mail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Democrats have returned more than one million mail ballots ahead of the General Election, outperforming Republicans by more than 400,000.

News

Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage in Louisiana and local Salvation Army branches are helping during the clean-up process

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Hurricane Delta caused catastrophic damage that left a lot of people without power and some without a home. Now, the clean-up is underway for the people of Louisiana and the Salvation Army has deployed several local officers to help with disaster relief.

News

Trump super fans ready for Friday’s Make America Great Again Rally

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Appleton Museum of Art re-opens to the public after being closed for several months due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday the Appleton Museum of Art officially opened it’s doors back to the public.

News

Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury True Bill indicts four men

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to State Attorney Bill Cervone’s office, the Grand Jury return a True Bill indicting defendants in two separate murder cases in Gainesville.