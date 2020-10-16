Advertisement

Elections officials say not enough time to purge felons from voter rolls

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Division of Elections is telling Election Supervisors it will begin identifying registered voters who are ineligible because they haven’t paid off all their financial obligations related to past felony convictions.

However, their removal from the rolls isn’t likely before November third.

The Division of Elections sent an email to Florida’s 67 election supervisors, informing them the division will be reviewing the eligibility of registered voters with past felony convictions to determine whether they still owe debts related to their sentence. Craig Latimer, Florida Supervisors of Elections President said once a registration is contested, the process of removing a voter from the rolls can take up to two months.

“Quite frankly, there’s going to be nobody that should be taken off the roll with us being 19 days out from an election,” said Latimer.

But Patricia Brigham, President of the League of Women Voters of Florida worries the message sent by the state could have other consequences.

“This is a clear effort to intimidate voters and to sew doubt in the minds of our returning citizens,” said Brigham.

Election supervisors we spoke with said as long as you are registered and honestly believe you are eligible to vote, you can do so. Even if the state raises questions about your eligibility. And Leon County Election Supervisor Mark Earley said once your vote is cast, it will be counted.

“Once we receive a ballot and tabulate a ballot it’s counted and you can’t take those results back out because it’s mixed in with all the other ballots. You know, voting is anonymous,” said Earley.

Whether a legal challenge may be waged to contest the election results based on felon votes is an open question. But there is at least one case from 2016 where a similar challenge failed. The 2016 case involved a Putnam County Sheriff’s race where 32 felons voted. A county judge ruled the votes should still be counted because the felons were lawfully registered when their ballots were cast.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

6th Annual “Shoot with the Sheriff” helps local charities and gives one area sheriff bragging rights

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons and Camille Syed
Clay Pigeons, barbecue and a nice friendly competition between area sheriffs highlighted this years “Shoot with the Sheriff” event at the Bradford Sportsmen’s Farm.  Four sheriffs participated, but one walked away with bragging rights. All of the money raised will benefit charities in Bradford County.

News

MCPS: 17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After two weeks of seeing an increase of cases, Marion County Public Schools saw a drop of new COVID-19 positive cases.

News

Gainesville juvenile arrested for attempted homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville police arrested a juvenile in connection with another incident of gun violence in the city.

News

Joe Biden campaign makes a stop in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Democrats in Marion County are coming out to support their candidate on Friday night.

Latest News

News

Playgrounds set to reopen in Gainesville after COVID-19 pandemic shut them down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In conjunction with Florida’s Phase III reopening, the City of Gainesville announced that several of its playgrounds will reopen on Friday,

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for October 16, 2020

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Halloween festivities happening this weekend in NCFL

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Halloween may look different this year due to the pandemic, but if you’re looking to pumpkin spice things up this weekend, there are a few events happening here in North Central Florida.

News

Latest Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Update: Lawsuit filed to stop President Trump’s MAGA rally at the Ocala International Airport denied

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday to try to stop the 'Make America Great Again’ campaign rally in Ocala for President Trump.