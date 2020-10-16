Advertisement

Gainesville city commissioners discuss land development moratorium

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With new data at their disposal, Gainesville city commissioners continued their conversation on placing a moratorium on land development in historically black communities.

“Development pressure from the growth of the University as well as stated plans in their strategic plan to have students live closer to campus as well as development pressure is displacing our neighbors in their university neighborhoods which is leading to loss in affordable housing and steadily rising rents,” said At-Large Commissioner Gail Joinson. “I’ve said that before.”

After a presentation on population growth by each demographic over a ten year period in historically black neighborhoods such as Pleasant Street and Springhill, the question of how to legally defend a moratorium ordinance halted Johnson’s plans.

“And to me the moratorium is about giving us, pushing the pause button and giving us the time and the space to implement those solutions without there being a further loss to those communities,” mentioned Johnson.

More data is needed to prove that student housing development in these historically black neighborhoods is causing displacement in those areas.

City staff is tasked with coming back to the city commission with a timeline at their Nov. 5 meeting on how long they expect data to be back in order to make a decision on placing a moratorium.

