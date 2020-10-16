Gainesville juvenile arrested for attempted homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a juvenile in connection with another incident of gun violence in the city.

GPD was called to an apartment on SW 31st place Wednesday night after two juveniles fired shots. They say shell casings landed near two apartments and in a nearby tree.

Officers say the juveniles also pointed the gun at several people but no one was hurt.

One of the juveniles is charged with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, while the other is charged with drug possession and carrying a concealed firearm.

