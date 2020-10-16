Halloween festivities happening this weekend in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween may look different this year due to the pandemic, but if you’re looking to pumpkin spice things up this weekend, there are a few events happening here in North Central Florida.

Hallow Oaks Corn Maze in High Springs is open every Friday and Saturday night for the rest of October.

Guests can enjoy activities like an interactive corn maze game with the chance to win prizes. This outdoor activity allows for people to social distance, as the pathways have doubled in size from last year.

There’s plenty to do for the younger kids from pumpkin bowling and tic, tack, toe to a hay slide and mini corn maze.

Hallow Oaks Owner, Jennifer Spence, said they’ve been preparing to reopen safely for months.

“It feels really good we’re very excited and happy that we could offer something for families to come out and enjoy during this time of year,” said Spencer. “Everyone’s been cooped up for the last few months and so everybody who has been out here has really enjoyed it and said they are so happy to be able to come outside to breathe the fresh air.”

Another popular attraction is their hayride — which turns haunted when the sun goes down.

Also happening on Friday, is a free drive-in movie night will take place at Jonesville Park.

People can safely enjoy the movie Hocus Pocus from the comfort of their cars with ice cream, hotdogs and popcorn available.

On Saturday, a free trunk-or-treat event at the Waldo City Square will take place.

Participants can dress up and decorate their cars for a chance to win a spooky prize, as long as they follow the health and safety guidelines.

